Glassman Wealth Services Makes New $88,000 Investment in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02.
About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
