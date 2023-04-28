Glassman Wealth Services Makes New $88,000 Investment in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.