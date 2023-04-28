Glassman Wealth Services Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.05% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

