Glassman Wealth Services Purchases Shares of 1,433 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,072,000 after buying an additional 58,742 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,907.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 150,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $29.59 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.