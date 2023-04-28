Glassman Wealth Services Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

