Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

