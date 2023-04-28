Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $316,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $231.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.12 and a 200 day moving average of $220.26. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $258.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

