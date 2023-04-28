Glassman Wealth Services Sells 389 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Realty Income by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

