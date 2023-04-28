Glassman Wealth Services Sells 52 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 39.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ANSYS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,917,000 after buying an additional 127,109 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 31.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $315.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.42. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

