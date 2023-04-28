Glassman Wealth Services Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 170,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 153,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.89 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

