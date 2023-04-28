Glassman Wealth Services Takes Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

