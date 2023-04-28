GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 2.3 %

Paychex stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.78 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.