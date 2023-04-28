Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 333 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 616.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,917 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

