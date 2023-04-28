Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 152 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,673,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RE opened at $373.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

