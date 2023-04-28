Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 486 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Crown by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 631,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Crown by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 102.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 98,274 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 30.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,050,000 after purchasing an additional 368,424 shares during the period.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.74. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

