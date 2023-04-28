Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,092.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,264,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

