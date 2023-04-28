Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 1,345 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 328.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $293,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

