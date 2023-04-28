Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 1,370 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in RingCentral by 333.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $27.72 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $92.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

