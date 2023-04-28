Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 2,641 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 529.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $21.22 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $501,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $748,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.



