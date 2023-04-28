Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 321 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 297.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,390.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.36.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $215.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $229.00. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.46 and its 200 day moving average is $188.95.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,290 shares of company stock valued at $22,547,905 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

