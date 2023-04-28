Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Atlassian by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

TEAM stock opened at $153.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.12. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,298,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,467,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $59,668.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,051 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,906.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $1,298,302.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,288 shares in the company, valued at $57,467,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,329 shares of company stock valued at $46,059,595. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

