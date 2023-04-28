Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 228 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after acquiring an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,412,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,815,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,274,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $291.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

