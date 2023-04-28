Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $355.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.95 and a 200 day moving average of $276.47. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $372.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

