Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.05.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

