Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 279.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $276,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,954 shares of company stock worth $14,771,763 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.