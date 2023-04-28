Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

PLNT stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

