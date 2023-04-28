Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $44,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 604.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $153.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average of $147.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $175.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

