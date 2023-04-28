Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $48,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 608.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.8 %

PCAR opened at $73.67 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $76.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.