Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $51,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 199.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.00 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

