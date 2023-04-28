Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $61,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $161.63 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.14 and its 200-day moving average is $157.83.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

