Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $65,000 Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $144.60 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

