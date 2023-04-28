Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $76,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.95, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

