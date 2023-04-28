Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,825 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,169,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67,978 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,870 shares of company stock worth $9,409,070. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.39 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

