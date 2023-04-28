Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $57,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 121.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 107.4% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087,050 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 829.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,735,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $17.05 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

