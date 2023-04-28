Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $61,000 Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,416,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 355,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 118,476 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

