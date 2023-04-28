Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $67,000 Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $571,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,634,974.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 6.4 %

TDOC stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.