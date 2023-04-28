Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 660 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 616.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 31.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,188,000 after purchasing an additional 512,902 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

