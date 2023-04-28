Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

