Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOSGet Rating) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $42.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

