Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,119 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

