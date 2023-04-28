Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 3,250 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE C opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

