Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $44,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.15.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $289.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 175.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.