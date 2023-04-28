Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 710 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $73.53 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

