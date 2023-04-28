Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

