Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys Shares of 5,178 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.31 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.