Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $222,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,333,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 231,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loews Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of L opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.