Heritage Investors Management Corp Makes New $211,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,709,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 148,148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,409,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5,708.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,831,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $94.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

