Heritage Investors Management Corp Makes New $219,000 Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Industries Stock Up 2.4 %
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Trinity Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 144.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
