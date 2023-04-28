Heritage Investors Management Corp Makes New $268,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $457.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

