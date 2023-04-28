Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,421 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 549.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Stock Performance

Vimeo stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMEO. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Vimeo Profile

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.