Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 21,147 Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,147 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in GSE Systems were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in GSE Systems by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GVP opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GSE Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.
